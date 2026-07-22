FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit, says producer

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasises normal relations

Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash, Hollywood mourns rising star

Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Govt ready for discussion on NEET-UG paper leak issue; Kalyan Banerjee suspended

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the duration and the format of the debate will be decided in consultation with the floor leaders of all parties.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Govt ready for discussion on NEET-UG paper leak issue; Kalyan Banerjee suspended
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Govt ready for discussion on NEET-UG paper leak issue
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Parliament's Monsoon Session on Wednesday saw another washout, with both Houses adjourning within minutes. The Opposition protested the police action against Jantar Mantar protestors and question paper leaks. In the latest development, the government has expressed readiness for a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue. 

Govt ready for discussion on NEET paper leak

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the duration and the format of the debate will be decided in consultation with the floor leaders of all parties. This comes after the Opposition broke into loud protests demanding a discussion over the issues they have given notices about. Speaker Om Birla brought the House in order but to no effect. 

"For three days, the government has formally offered to hold discussions. The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue. The discussion will happen based on the rules, including its duration. A meeting with floor leaders of all parties should take place to decide when and how the discussion will be conducted," Rijiju said in the Lower House.

Speaking to reporters later, Rijiju stressed that a debate should not take place "just for the sake of it," asserting that the government wants a fruitful exchange on a matter concerning the nation's youth."From Day 1, we have informed opposition leaders, the Speaker, and the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all linked issues. But the specific rule under which this discussion takes place needs to be decided. A positive discussion should take place through established systems. The steps taken by the government on this issue should also be brought before the public," Rijiju said, adding, "If we don't discuss it, how will the public know what action the government has taken? We have formally stated again that there should be no delay on this issue."

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal raised the issue of question paper leaks and the police crackdown on Delhi protests. He said that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, said that the issue is not about political parties but about the future of the youth, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t make a statement on the students' issue in Parliament if he can speak outside.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that several Opposition parties submitted a notice under Rule 267. The Opposition sought the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue. 

Kalyan Banerjee suspended for rest of Monsoon session

Further in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session for using inappropriate language against women MPs. The action came after a heated exchange between Banerjee and NCPI MPs Mitali Bag, Shatabdi Roy, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar inside the Lok Sabha chamber.  The reason for the argument is not clear. Opposition members intervened to calm the situation, after which Banerjee left the House. Following the incident, Bag, Dastidar and other NCPI MPs met Speaker Om Birla in his chamber. Birla asked the NCPI to submit a written complaint regarding the matter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit, says producer
CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests at Jantar Mantar; Check here
CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests
S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance
S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasises normal relations
Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences with Rahul Mody: Report
Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences
Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash, Hollywood mourns rising star
Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement