Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Govt ready for discussion on NEET-UG paper leak issue; Kalyan Banerjee suspended

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the duration and the format of the debate will be decided in consultation with the floor leaders of all parties.

Parliament's Monsoon Session on Wednesday saw another washout, with both Houses adjourning within minutes. The Opposition protested the police action against Jantar Mantar protestors and question paper leaks. In the latest development, the government has expressed readiness for a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Govt ready for discussion on NEET paper leak

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the duration and the format of the debate will be decided in consultation with the floor leaders of all parties. This comes after the Opposition broke into loud protests demanding a discussion over the issues they have given notices about. Speaker Om Birla brought the House in order but to no effect.

"For three days, the government has formally offered to hold discussions. The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue. The discussion will happen based on the rules, including its duration. A meeting with floor leaders of all parties should take place to decide when and how the discussion will be conducted," Rijiju said in the Lower House.

Speaking to reporters later, Rijiju stressed that a debate should not take place "just for the sake of it," asserting that the government wants a fruitful exchange on a matter concerning the nation's youth."From Day 1, we have informed opposition leaders, the Speaker, and the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all linked issues. But the specific rule under which this discussion takes place needs to be decided. A positive discussion should take place through established systems. The steps taken by the government on this issue should also be brought before the public," Rijiju said, adding, "If we don't discuss it, how will the public know what action the government has taken? We have formally stated again that there should be no delay on this issue."

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal raised the issue of question paper leaks and the police crackdown on Delhi protests. He said that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, said that the issue is not about political parties but about the future of the youth, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t make a statement on the students' issue in Parliament if he can speak outside.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that several Opposition parties submitted a notice under Rule 267. The Opposition sought the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue.

Kalyan Banerjee suspended for rest of Monsoon session

Further in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session for using inappropriate language against women MPs. The action came after a heated exchange between Banerjee and NCPI MPs Mitali Bag, Shatabdi Roy, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar inside the Lok Sabha chamber. The reason for the argument is not clear. Opposition members intervened to calm the situation, after which Banerjee left the House. Following the incident, Bag, Dastidar and other NCPI MPs met Speaker Om Birla in his chamber. Birla asked the NCPI to submit a written complaint regarding the matter.