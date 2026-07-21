Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: NEET protests stall proceedings; key Bills on agenda

Centre set to push a packed legislative agenda that includes a Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 that aims to grant statutory protection to the National Song Vande Mataram.

Parliament reconvened on Tuesday for Day 2 of the Monsoon Session. Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition members raised the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and protested the issue. The developments are likely to dominate proceedings as the Opposition presses the government for a discussion on examination-related issues.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Adjourned till noon

As the session began, Opposition parties pressed for discussions on the NEET-UG paper leak, the CJP protests and police action and the alleged lathi charge and use of tear gas against students. Speaker Om Birla asserted that issues will be raised post Question Hour. Leader of the House and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge began speaking about the police crackdown on the protest and proposed Parliament march that took place in New Delhi on Monday.

As a result, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 12 noon.

Ahead of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NDA Parliamentary Party at its weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting. Newly elected Rajya Sabha members were welcomed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that Modi spoke about the country’s achievements over the past few months and briefed MPs on the free trade agreements signed with several countries.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut told reporters that discussions related to the NEET exam were held. “The PM guided us, and we also got instructions on many things. The PM also told us how to do justice to the many aspirations of the youth. He also shared his strategies regarding NEET. The PM shared his concern that we are not talking as much about our country's achievements in various fields,” she told ANI.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: What's on the table

Congress MPs have submitted notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking discussions on paper leaks, NEET irregularities, and police action during student protests near Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, K C Venugopal cited 152 reported cases of paper leaks and demanded a suo motu statement from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while Manickam Tagore raised concerns over the alleged use of force by the Delhi Police and the RPF against protesters.

In the Rajya Sabha, Syed Naseer Hussain sought a debate on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, examination failures, and the declining public trust in the examination system.

Centre set to push a packed legislative agenda that includes a Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 that aims to grant statutory protection to the National Song Vande Mataram. According to the Bill, any act causing obstruction in the singing of the National Song or insulting it in any form would become punishable under law. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

Among others, five new Bills are set to be introduced during the Monsoon Session, including amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 to tighten registration norms. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Income-Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and a Bill to amend the MSME Development Act, 2006.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, introduced earlier, is also slated for consideration. Ministers will additionally table various statutory notifications, annual reports, and government reviews, including quality control orders, amendments to fertiliser and Delhi Police recruitment rules, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 1: What happened?

On day 1 of the Monsoon Session, Parliament was marred by repeated disruptions as Opposition parties demanded discussions on the NEET paper leak, student issues, the Ram Mandir donation theft case, and sought Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a productive session, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of avoiding key concerns.

Amid the chaos, the government introduced a bill to increase the Supreme Court's sanctioned judge strength from 33 to 37. Outside Parliament, Opposition leaders criticised the government's handling of the NEET controversy and police action against protesters.