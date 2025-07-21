Parliament monsoon session begins today: Operation Sindoor, Income-Tax bill, Bihar roll revision, Air India Crash; here's what to expect

This session holds significance as it is the first since Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today (July 21, 2025), with the opposition INDIA bloc aiming to take on the Modi-led government on various issues. In the session, which will span one month, a range of critical issues will be deliberated, including Operation Sindoor, the revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, the Air India plane crash, and the Income Tax Bill 2025, amongst other key matters. This session holds significance as it is the first since Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

In an all-party meeting convened on Sunday, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiran Rijiju informed leaders that the session will commence on Monday and may conclude on Thursday, August 21, 2025. During this period, both houses will be adjourned on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to reassemble on Monday, August 18, 2025, so as to facilitate Independence Day celebrations. The session will provide a total of 21 sittings spread over 32 days. "It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that Parliament runs smoothly," Kiran Rijiju said, while informing that, tentatively, 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also stated that the government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules of both Houses.

Government agenda during Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 (as per PIB release)



Legislative Business

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

The Income-tax Bill, 2025

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

Financial Business

Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Other Business

Resolution seeking approval of extension of President’s Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025 under article 356(1) of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Manipur.