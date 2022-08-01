Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: 32 bills pending amid ruckus by Opposition, Know which ones

Image Credit: PTI

The Centre had scheduled 32 Bills for passing in Parliament during the Monsoon Session, but after two weeks, there is little sign of completing government business due to the standoff with the Opposition over GST hiked rates and inflation.

So far during the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha has worked approximately 16 hours and the Rajya Sabha has worked approximately 11 hours; however, the Houses were scheduled to work for six hours daily.

During the standoff, four Lok Sabha members and 23 Rajya Sabha members were suspended, and the government was pitted against the Opposition on the remark against the President issue in the last two days of the week.

The government has indicated that it is open to debate. Piyush Goyal, the Rajya Sabha's Leader, had asserted, "We are prepared for discussion, but opposition members are repeatedly disrupting House proceedings. We have clarified that we are hopeful that the price increase will be discussed as soon as the Finance Minister gets well."

The opposition, on the other hand, is slamming the government, claiming that it is unwilling to hold discussions and is attempting to corner the opposition.

Now, government sources say they are ready to discuss the price rise issue, but the Opposition does not want to listen , and the Houses are unlikely to function smoothly. The Congress has called for a nationwide protest against the price hike on August 5.

Here's the list of Bills-

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2021

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendmentment) Bill, 2022, as passed by Lok Sabha

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (… Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

