Lok Sabha: Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs likely to be revoked today

The 8 opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session on February 4 for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" amid uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on a specific reference about the 2020 Indo-China clashes.

The suspension of eight MPs, which took place during the first half of the Budget Session over "unruly behaviour", is likely to be revoked on Tuesday (March 17). Sources told news agency ANI that a consensus for revoking the suspension of the eight opposition members was reached at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They said a proposal to revoke the suspension of the MPs will be brought in the Parliament on Tuesday. The sources said that it has been decided that MPs will not use placards and AI-generated photos and maintain decorum of the House.

The eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session on February 4 for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" amid uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about India's border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Om Birla on Sunday wrote a letter to the leaders of political parties, expressing disappointment over the display of banners, placards, and posters. "For some time now, the dignity and prestige of our parliamentary democracy have been compromised by certain Honourable Members within the chamber and on the Parliament House complex. The manner in which banners, placards, and posters are being displayed, the nature of the language being used, and the overall conduct and behaviour exhibited inside the House and the premises are matters of grave concern for all of us. This situation necessitates serious reflection and analysis by all of us, both individually and collectively," he said in the letter.

"Our House has always maintained a glorious tradition of dignified discussion and dialogue. In the past, whenever a decline in the standard of conduct within the House was felt, conferences were organized by all political parties and other stakeholders from time to time, where discussions were held on preserving and promoting the dignity and prestige of our democratic institutions," Birla added. The Speaker said that the subject has also been discussed in the Conferences of Presiding Officers, and resolutions have been passed. "The entire country observes our conduct, and the message from India's Parliament resonates across all democratic institutions in the nation," he wrote in the letter.

Birla said that the time has come for us to engage in serious reflection and soul-searching to uphold the high dignity and prestige of the democratic institutions. "In particular, the top leadership of all political parties and the leaders of all parties in the House must make special efforts to ensure discipline and high moral conduct and behaviour among their respective members within the chamber and the Parliament House complex," he said. "If we all strive together in this direction, the public's faith in parliamentary democracy will surely be further strengthened, and the prestige and dignity of the House will continue to grow. I am confident that you will all extend your full cooperation in maintaining the glorious traditions of this great institution," he added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).