Parliament: Lok Sabha back to business after suspension of four Congress MPs revoked, debate on price rise begins

Parliament - File Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress MPs, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

The proposal was moved by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Before withdrawing the suspension, Birla took assurance from the Opposition members that they won’t bring placards into the House. The House then took up the discussion over price rise.

The four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani - were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.