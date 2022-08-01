Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Parliament: Lok Sabha back to business after suspension of four Congress MPs revoked, debate on price rise begins

Before withdrawing the suspension, Speaker Om Birla took assurance from the Opposition members that they won’t bring placards into the House.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Parliament: Lok Sabha back to business after suspension of four Congress MPs revoked, debate on price rise begins
Parliament - File Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress MPs, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

The proposal was moved by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Before withdrawing the suspension, Birla took assurance from the Opposition members that they won’t bring placards into the House. The House then took up the discussion over price rise.

The four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani - were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.