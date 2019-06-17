Parliament Live:PM Modi urges opposition to make their voices heard, MPs taking oath

MPs are now taking oath. PM Modi was the first MP to do so.

PM Modi made brief remarks outside Parliament He encourage the opposition to be proactive in the Parliament and said that they shouldn't be worried about their numbers. PM Modi said, " Today, a new session is starting, there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of this session. Since independence, this Lok Sabha elections saw highest number of women voters and women MPs".

PM said that they will follow their policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and hailed the voters for giving them a bigger mandate from last time.

He urged for support of members cutting across political lines for all people friendly steps. PM said that their role will be to uplift the dignity of the House for the next five years.

One big point of speculation is about who will be leading the Congress party in Lok Sabha. Several names are doing the round, but the final decision is yet to be taken. It is widely expected that Wayanad MP and Congress President Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to lead the party in the lower house.

BJP MP Virendra Kumar has taken oath as the protem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Normally the MP with most experience in Lok Sabha gets the nod as Protem speaker. Their duty is to administer the oath to MPs and facilitate the election of the speaker.

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence today, which will see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations like Triple Talaq bill being on top of the government agenda.

The government had promulgated as many as 10 ordinances for the session which ends on July 26 and will have 30 sittings. Among the bills that will be introduced, the one on triple talaq could prove to be contentious.The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament.

One seat in the House is vacant as the election for Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu was cancelled on charges of money use. Two more MPs will be nominated by the government from the Anglo Indian community, making the full house of 545.

The oath-taking by the new members will be overseen by the protem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

The election of Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on Wednesday followed by a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday when President Kovind will deliver his customary address.The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, preceded by a pre-Budget Economic survey on July 4. It will be the full Budget of the year because the one presented before the elections was a vote on account. All eyes will be on the Budget and people will be keen to see if Sitharaman bites the bullet on pending reforms of Modi 1.0.

