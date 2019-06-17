PM Modi, other MPs take oath as Lok Sabha members on day one of 17th Lok Sabha

Day 1 of 17th Lok Sabha is underway. Here are the details.

17:00 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur sworn in as LS member. But while she was taking the oath, some confusion erupted on her name following the pro-tem Speaker intervened.

16:00 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Newly-elected MPs from Kerala takes oath as Lok Sabha members on the first day of 17 Lok Sabha.

15:36 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Navneet Kaur Rana, independent MP from Amravati (Maharashtra) on slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' raised in Parliament when members were taking oath: "This is not the right place, temples are there for it. All Gods are same but targeting someone and taking that name, it's wrong."

15:06 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter said, "My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the Lok Sabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India."

#WATCH Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi leaves from Lok Sabha. He took oath as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/znHgnHoENn — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

14:39 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Session resumes after lunch, now MPs from Gujarat and other states are being sworn in on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha.

14:15 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Hans Raj Hans, MP from North West Delhi, takes oath as LS member.

13:53 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

BJP Parliamentary board meeting to be held at 6 pm today at party headquarters.

13:23 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, received the longest applause when she took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday.

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time.

13:19 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

BJP Parliamentary board likely to meet later today.

13:14 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

The House has been adjourned for lunch.

12:55 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and others have already taken oath of office.

12:50

Lawmakers from the state of Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are being sworn-in.

12:45 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

Cricketer-turned-politician and newly-elected MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir attends his very first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi.

12:40

Union Ministers and BJP MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dr Jitendra Singh took oath in Sanskrit and Dogri, respectively, as members of 17th Lok Sabha.

#WATCH Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refuses to speak on rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) pic.twitter.com/TVAuFnWNPP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Delhi: Union Ministers and BJP MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dr Jitendra Singh took oath in Sanskrit and Dogri, respectively, as members of 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/Rrx1OpzYq8 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

12:30

BJP MPs Sunny Deol, Tejasvi Surya and Ravi Kishan arrive at the Parliament, to take oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Top leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and others have taken oath.

11:30 IST Monday, 17 June 2019

NDA lawmakers greeted PM Modi with chants 'Modi Modi and Bharat Mata Ki Jai' when the Prime Minister was about to take oath.

MPs are now taking oath. PM Modi was the first MP to do so. Amidst chants of Modi, Modi, PM took oath. He also walked up to the opposition benches and exchanged pleasantries with Sonia Gandhi and other leaders.

लोक सभा सांसद के तौर पर पीएम मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण pic.twitter.com/dwVzSsM7GC — Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) June 17, 2019





PM Modi made brief remarks outside Parliament He encourage the opposition to be proactive in the Parliament and said that they shouldn't be worried about their numbers. PM Modi said, " Today, a new session is starting, there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of this session. Since independence, this Lok Sabha elections saw the highest number of women voters and women MPs".

PM said that they will follow their policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and hailed the voters for giving them a bigger mandate from last time.

He urged for support of members cutting across political lines for all people friendly steps. PM said that their role will be to uplift the dignity of the House for the next five years.

One big point of speculation is about who will be leading the Congress party in Lok Sabha. Several names are doing the round, but the final decision is yet to be taken. It is widely expected that Wayanad MP and Congress President Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to lead the party in the lower house.

BJP MP Virendra Kumar has taken oath as the protem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Normally the MP with most experience in Lok Sabha gets the nod as Protem speaker. Their duty is to administer the oath to MPs and facilitate the election of the speaker.

Delhi: BJP MP Virendra Kumar takes oath as the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/74wzfKf9uw — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The government had promulgated as many as 10 ordinances for the session which ends on July 26 and will have 30 sittings. Among the bills that will be introduced, the one on triple talaq could prove to be contentious.

The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament.

One seat in the House is vacant as the election for Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu was cancelled on charges of money use. Two more MPs will be nominated by the government from the Anglo Indian community, making the full house of 545.

The oath-taking by the new members will be overseen by the protem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

The election of Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on Wednesday followed by a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday when President Kovind will deliver his customary address.The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, preceded by a pre-Budget Economic survey on July 4. It will be the full Budget of the year because the one presented before the elections was a vote on account. All eyes will be on the Budget and people will be keen to see if Sitharaman bites the bullet on pending reforms of Modi 1.0.

