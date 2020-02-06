Headlines

Parliament Live: Pessimism and gloom wont help us, we have to think big, says PM Modi on $5 trillion dollar economy

Previously, Modi addressed the Lok Sabha earlier in the day

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2020, 06:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently replying to the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha on the President’s Address.

Previously, Modi addressed the Lok Sabha earlier in the day stating that if the Central Government had worked according to "the old ways and thought processes", abrogation of Article 370, resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue and abolition of Triple Talaq would not have been possible. 

"The people of India have not only changed the 'Sarkar' (government). They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," Modi added.

Here are the live updates of his speech at Rajya Sabha:

18:55 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

Kerala's CM has said that extremist groups are behind the protest demonstrations going on in the state&warned of strict action against them. How can you support the same anarchy in Delhi or other parts of country with which you are troubled in your state?: PM

18: 50 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

NPR and census are normal Govt procedures, which have been carried out earlier also. But when votebank politics is a necessity then those who carried out NPR earlier,spread misinformation about it now: PM

18: 30 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

Is it ok to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does this? The path being taken on CAA by many Opposition parties is very unfortunate: PM

18: 25 IST Friday, February 5, 2020

 Today, digital transactions are being seen the most in smaller cities and Tier-2, Tier-3 cities are moving forward as far as the construction of modern infrastructure is concerned: PM

18: 06 IST Friday, February 6, 2019

For the first time in decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation. There were BDC polls, RERA came into being there. For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir got a comprehensive start-up, trade and logistics policy. Anti-corruption bureau was set up there: PM Modi

18: 05 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

Plight of the Bru refugees was pitiable. Yet, the Party which ruled most parts of the Northeast for decades and the Party that ruled Tripura for decades did nothing about this problem. It was our Government that had the honour of solving this major problem: PM Modi

18: 00 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

One MP said the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were without any discussion. This observation is not correct. The entire nation has seen detailed discussions on the subject. MPs have voted in favour of the decisions: PM 

17: 55 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

There is no question of thinking small. Pessimism and gloom do not help us. We talk about a five trillion dollar economy. Yes, the aim is ambitious but we have to think big and think ahead: PM Modi

17: 52 IST Friday, February 6, 2020

Did our former PM Dr. Manmohan Sigh not remark that democracy is being harmed due to protests on Telangana issue? Atal Ji created not one but three states. The entire process was done in an amicable manner, unlike what happened during the creation of Telangana: PM Modi

 

