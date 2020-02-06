From CAA defence to attack on oppn leaders: Highlights of PM Modi's speech in Lok sabha

In his previous address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he announced the constitution of trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday in his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the Central Government had worked according to "the old ways and thought processes", abrogation of Article 370, resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue and abolition of Triple Talaq would not have been possible.

"The people of India have not only changed the 'Sarkar' (government). They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," said Modi.

"If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," the Prime Minister said.

"The Honourable President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji's address instills a spirit of hope and it presents a roadmap for taking the nation ahead in the times to come," he added.

In his previous address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he announced the constitution of trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

