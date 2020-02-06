From CAA defence to attack on oppn leaders: Highlights of PM Modi's speech in Lok sabha

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeIndia

India

From CAA defence to attack on oppn leaders: Highlights of PM Modi's speech in Lok sabha

In his previous address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he announced the constitution of trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2020, 04:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday in his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the Central Government had worked according to "the old ways and thought processes", abrogation of Article 370, resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue and abolition of Triple Talaq would not have been possible. 

"The people of India have not only changed the 'Sarkar' (government). They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," said Modi.

"If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," the Prime Minister said.

"The Honourable President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji's address instills a spirit of hope and it presents a roadmap for taking the nation ahead in the times to come," he added. 

In his previous address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he announced the constitution of trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here are the highlights of his speech at the Lok Sabha:

  • Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?: PM Modi on CAA
  • Does a party that keeps talking about secularism not remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh violence. It was shameful. In addition, they did not make efforts to punish the guilty: PM Modi 
  • Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian: PM Modi 
  • I want to clearly state- with the CAA coming, there will be no impact on any citizen of India, practising any faith: PM Modi
  • Much has been said about CAA, ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India: PM Modi
  • Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades: PM Modi 
  • There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition parties: PM Modi
  • Among the things that will drive India's progress is next-generation infrastructure. In the earlier days, infrastructure creation brought "economic opportunities" for a select few. Not any more.We have made this sector transparent and are working to boost connectivity: PM Modi
  • We are working on labour reforms and that too after consulting the labour unions: PM Modi
  • Who brought the Emergency? Who trampled over the Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution?Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above need to get deeper knowledge of our Constitution: PM Modi launches attack on Congress party 
  • Stand up India, Startup India, Mudra- they are adding prosperity in the lives of many. A substantial number of Mudra beneficiaries are women: PM 
  • Our vision is-Greater investment, Better infrastructure, increased value addition, maximum job creation: PM 
  • Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them, please let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India: PM

  • The agriculture budget has risen 5 times during our Government's tenure.PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers. Several farmers have benefitted due to this. In this scheme, there are no middlemen and no extra file-work: PM

  • India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why our target is: speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solution: PM Modi

  • If we worked as per the old ways then-Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement: PM Modi
  • Citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then-Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq: PM Modi
  • President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future: PM Modi

  • We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability: PM

  •  It is due to the speed of this Government that in the last five years that 37 crore people got bank accounts,11 crore people got toilets in their homes,13 crore people got gas connections, 2 crore people got their own homes: PM

 

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

Manipur violence: House of main suspect who paraded naked woman set on fire, 3 accused still unidentified

Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Look at legendary batter’s records and achievements

Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

Nita Ambani gives a beautiful gift to Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE