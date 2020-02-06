From CAA defence to attack on oppn leaders: Highlights of PM Modi's speech in Lok sabha

In his previous address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he announced the constitution of trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday in his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the Central Government had worked according to "the old ways and thought processes", abrogation of Article 370, resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi issue and abolition of Triple Talaq would not have been possible.
"The people of India have not only changed the 'Sarkar' (government). They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," said Modi.
"If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," the Prime Minister said.
"The Honourable President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji's address instills a spirit of hope and it presents a roadmap for taking the nation ahead in the times to come," he added.
Here are the highlights of his speech at the Lok Sabha:
- Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?: PM Modi on CAA
- Does a party that keeps talking about secularism not remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh violence. It was shameful. In addition, they did not make efforts to punish the guilty: PM Modi
- Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian: PM Modi
- I want to clearly state- with the CAA coming, there will be no impact on any citizen of India, practising any faith: PM Modi
- Much has been said about CAA, ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India: PM Modi
- Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades: PM Modi
- There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition parties: PM Modi
- Among the things that will drive India's progress is next-generation infrastructure. In the earlier days, infrastructure creation brought "economic opportunities" for a select few. Not any more.We have made this sector transparent and are working to boost connectivity: PM Modi
- We are working on labour reforms and that too after consulting the labour unions: PM Modi
- Who brought the Emergency? Who trampled over the Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution?Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above need to get deeper knowledge of our Constitution: PM Modi launches attack on Congress party
- Stand up India, Startup India, Mudra- they are adding prosperity in the lives of many. A substantial number of Mudra beneficiaries are women: PM
- Our vision is-Greater investment, Better infrastructure, increased value addition, maximum job creation: PM
- Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them, please let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India: PM
The agriculture budget has risen 5 times during our Government's tenure.PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers. Several farmers have benefitted due to this. In this scheme, there are no middlemen and no extra file-work: PM
India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why our target is: speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solution: PM Modi
- If we worked as per the old ways then-Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement: PM Modi
- Citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then-Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq: PM Modi
- President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future: PM Modi
We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability: PM
It is due to the speed of this Government that in the last five years that 37 crore people got bank accounts,11 crore people got toilets in their homes,13 crore people got gas connections, 2 crore people got their own homes: PM