Parliament braces for fresh standoff as Lok Sabha discusses price rise on Monday, Agnipath next on Opposition's agenda

Parliament - File Photo

The Parliament is set to witness a fresh round of standoff between the Centre and Opposition as a discussion of price rise is scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, the opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament next week after the debate on price rise in taken up in both Houses.

Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked widespread violence across the country, they have varied stands on the subject.

With barely 10 working days remaining before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12, it is unlikely the parties would be abe to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House.

Sources said the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party and the Congress have already filed notices demanding a discussion on Agnipath in both Houses. Three three notices are likely to be filed on Monday.

Opposition leaders have indicated the government has conveyed to them informally they have no plans of accommodating their request on Agnipath as the matter is sub-judice.

The government has also listed two bills -- The Central Universities(Amendment) Bill, 2022 to be introduced and the The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 to be passed in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha too two Bills will come up for consideration and passing on Monday -- the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005; and a Bill to provide for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty. Both these Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.

After a virtual washout for two weeks since the Monsoon Session started on July 18, the two Houses are likely to get back to business from Monday following the debate on price rise, which has been one of the key demands of the opposition.

Opposition leaders have been protesting inside and outside the Parliament for a discussion on price rise, GST on daily essentials and some other issues. The protests also saw the suspension of 20 Rajya Sabha MPs and four from Lok Sabha for “unruly behaviour”.