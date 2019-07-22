Parliament congratulates scientists on Chandrayaan-2 launch

Parliament on Monday congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, saying the achievement represents a golden chapter in the country's history.

Informing members about the launch, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the country has shown its space prowess with the mission.

"The nation has exhibited its power and ability in the field of space. The achievement of our scientists has added to our pride.

"This House congratulates the scientists of ISRO for their efforts... I congratulate the Indian scientists and the efforts of the Prime Minister," he said in Lok Sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the scientists deserve special compliments for the indigenous effort.

"This is the most powerful Indian rocket to date. The Vehicle as well as Chandrayaan-2 are fully designed and fabricated in India. Therefore, our scientists deserve special compliments," he said, amid thumping of benches by members.

He said the achievement of the scientists has enhanced the country's pride and confidence.

"This development represents a golden chapter in the history of not only the development of science and technology in India but also of the country itself," the Chairman said.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon in a few weeks from now will make India the fourth country to do so, he said.

Naidu said this will also be the first Indian spacecraft to land anywhere in outer space.

"No manmade object has ever reached the landing site chosen for the Lander module of Chandrayaan-2," he added.

The Chairman said the mission is an important milestone in India's contribution towards exploring the outer space.

"I would also like to mention here that the forthcoming August 12 will mark one hundred years of the birth of pioneer of space science in India, Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

"Chandrayaan-2 mission is a happy coincidence at this historical moment. It is also a tribute from the entire nation to Dr Sarabhai and those numerous space scientists who have followed in his footsteps," Naidu said.

On behalf of the House and the nation, the Chairman extended heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and personnel behind the success of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, and also conveyed good wishes for the successful culmination of the mission.

The country's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was launched on Monday onboard a powerful rocket from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the moon by landing a rover.

The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle lifted-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 into the earth orbit about 16 minutes later.