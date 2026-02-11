Rahul Gandhi accuses government of selling 'Bharat Mata', says India-US trade deal will harm India

India tightens guidelines to remove deepfakes from X, Facebook, Instagram, other platforms: How to report deepfakes, step-by-step guide
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi slammed the government while speaking at the Parliament Budget Session, alleging that they have sold India and compromised national interests. He questioned the government that 'Are you not ashamed of selling India?' highlighting the new framework of India-US deal.
In the Parliament, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, 'I am saying that you have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? Do you have no shame in selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata."
He also mentioned Epstein files in the Parliament and made allegations on PM Modi. He said, "The interesting thing is that I know that the Prime Minister would not sell India under normal circumstances. You know why he sold India? Because they are choking him. They have got a grip on his neck... We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister. There are two things- first, Epstein. 3 million files are still locked up...'
Rahul Gandhi has called the US-India trade deal as one-sided, benefitting US more. He alleges that by agreeing to open the India's price sensitive agriculture and dairy markets to American farm goods, government has selled India to US. He questioned that that US tariffs on certain goods had risen from 3% to 18%, while India has zero tariffs on US goods. As per the deal, India will buy US$500 billion and will reduce oil import from Russia.
He said, '"What have you done... in the beginning, three per cent was the average. Now it has now gone to 18 per cent - a 6x increase. US imports will go from US$46 billion to US$146 billion... this is absurd."
He added, "We are standing like fools. Our tariff has gone up to 18 per cent... and theirs has come down from 16 per cent to zero."