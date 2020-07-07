Parks, gardens in Jammu & Kashmir to reopen on July 8 after 4 months

Parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir will open for the first time in four months on Wednesday, after authorities in Union Territory decided to further ease restrictions imposed due to coronavirus pandemic in March.

According to a statement issued by the UT administration, gardens and parks throughout the UT of J&K would be thrown open for the general public on July 8.

Hand sanitisers, thermal scanners and disinfectant tunnels will be installed at entry points.

The announcement by Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, was made amid the gradual unlocking of COVID-enforced restrictions across the nation.

“The Advisor further announced that all the visitors should strictly observe the already given protocols and medical advice related to Covid-19 from time to time. He requested the general public to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside these picnic spots. He also directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures," the statement said.

Floriculture department would use thermal screening at the entry gates of all these gardens, parks to check visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, the statement further said, adding that hand sanitizers would also be made available by the department for the use of visitors.

Earlier, a Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman said that Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu chaired a meeting to discuss the issue of reopening the UT for tourists.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the lowest rate of tourists in the valley from almost a year following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last years, followed by the coronavirus outbreak in March this year.