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IndiGo plane with 140 on board hit by lightning strike at Kolkata airport

The aircraft was scheduled to operate the flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala in Tripura, but was grounded after the incident.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

IndiGo plane with 140 on board hit by lightning strike at Kolkata airport
The stranded passengers were later flown to Agartala on another aircraft (Photo: ANI).
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A parked IndiGo plane carrying more than 140 people was hit by lightning at the Kolkata airport on Friday (June 19). The aircraft was scheduled to operate the flight 6E 6068 from Kolkata to Agartala in Tripura, but was grounded after the incident. As per reports, two ground staff members of IndiGo were "affected" by the lightning strike and subsequently received medical treatment. Both are now in stable condition, news agency PTI reported.

According to the PTI report, the stranded passengers were later flown to Agartala on another aircraft. The report added that boarding had been completed when the lightning strike occurred, after which the aircraft's power system went off. The incident happened amid rain and thunderstorm conditions in Kolkata, over which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued alerts. No passengers were injured in the incident, reports said. Kolkata and neighbouring areas have been witnessing rainfall and thunderstorm since Friday morning, which has also led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo had issued a travel advisory, warning that adverse weather conditions in Kolkata were affecting flight schedules. The Gurugram-headquartered airline said it was closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely. "Bad weather over #Kolkata has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," it added.

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