‘Parivarwadi parties crush dreams of youth’: PM Modi slams ‘superstitious’ KCR in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in a political rally today in Telangana, delivering a jib on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Roa and the TRS government in the state, calling them out for their “parivaarvadi” politics.

Taking aim at Chief Minister KCR at a rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. He further said that “freedom from dynasties” is crucial.

While speaking at the public meeting, PM Modi said in Telangana, “Due to political dynasties, the youth, talents of the country do not even get an opportunity to enter politics. Parivarwad crushes every dream of such youth and closes every door for them. Therefore, freedom from dynasties, freedom from family parties is also a resolution for the India of the 21st century."

The prime minister further added, “The people of Telangana are seeing that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, the members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. The people of Telangana are seeing that family parties only prosper and fill their coffers.”

PM Modi said that because of family-run political parties, the youth of the country who want to reflect are deprived of the chance to enter politics. He further said that when political dynasties are removed from power, it opens up avenues of development.

"Now it is the responsibility of my brothers and sisters of Telangana to take this campaign forward," the prime minister said. PM Modi made these remarks in regard to several members of KCR’s family being a part of the Telangana cabinet in his government.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao’s son, KT Rama Rao, is a legislator from Sircilla and is the cabinet minister for IT, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development. KCR’s daughter, Kavitha, served as MP from Nizamabad and currently serving as a Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad since 2020.

This comes as Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has avoided meeting with the prime minister twice now in the last four months, as he flew to Bangalore just as PM Modi was visiting Hyderabad. Before this, KCR had avoided meeting Modi at the airport in February citing health reasons.

(With ANI inputs)

