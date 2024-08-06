Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

As Vinesh celebrated, fans took to social media, expressing their appreciation over what they just witnessed. Fans are ecstatic over Vinesh's win and qualification to the finals.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 11:47 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals
Vinesh Phogat defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (Cuba) 5-0 to enter Olympics 2024 women's wrestling 50kg final. With that Vinesh became the first Indian woman to enter wrestling final at the Olympics. Vinesh Phogat. earlier, shocked world no. 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, before defeating Ukraine Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals. 

In the QFs, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semifinal berth.

The ace Indian wrestler delivered a brilliant start to her Paris Olympics campaign as she defeated the top seed and the Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the women's 50kg freestyle round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Susaki was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, but Vinesh made a brilliant turnaround in the second period, outdoing her Japanese opponent by miles to secure a 3-2 win to make way to QFs.

Yui is not only the defending champion but also a three-time world champion in the 50 kg freestyle category and the current Asian level champion.

Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarterfinals of the women's 68 kg competition on Monday.

As Vinesh celebrated, fans took to social media, expressing their appreciation over what they just witnessed. Fans are ecstatic over Vinesh's win and qualification to the finals.

 

