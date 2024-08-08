Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the men's javelin throw final late today (August 8) in the night as per the Indian standard time. Indians surely would be hoping for some redemption from their star man after back-to-back heartbreaks in the Paris Olympics. Alongside him, the men's hockey team is aiming to replicate their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal performance as they face Spain for a spot on the podium.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event: Date and time

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on August 8, Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 11:55 PM (IST)

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event: When and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.