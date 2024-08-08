Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

In first MPC meet after Union Budget, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

BSNL 5G Live Trial: Which cities will have 5G? Know simple steps to order 5G and 4G SIM online

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral, check her marks

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

9 Indian films based on real crimes

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Who Is Sheikh Rehana Siddiq? Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Sister Who Escaped From Bangladesh With Her

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Tusshar Kapoor opens up about cons of being star kid, recalls facing 'constant scrutiny': ‘I have been written off...'

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India
Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the men's javelin throw final late today (August 8) in the night as per the Indian standard time. Indians surely would be hoping for some redemption from their star man after back-to-back heartbreaks in the Paris Olympics. Alongside him, the men's hockey team is aiming to replicate their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal performance as they face Spain for a spot on the podium.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event: Date and time

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on August 8, Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 11:55 PM (IST)

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event: When and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

