Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha" with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad to beat the exam stress will be held on April 1.



An online creative writing competition was conducted earlier to select the participants, and around 15.7 lakh participants registered for the creative writing competition, as per an official statement.



This event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.



The first three editions of the programme were held in Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7, 2021.



The first edition of the interaction programme with school and college students was held here at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018, and the second edition was organised in January 2019.



