Pariksha Pe Charcha is an opportunity talk about life and exams, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct his annual talk – ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with students ahead of the exam season. The talk will be held on April 1 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the PM said that the interaction gave an opportunity to talk about many aspects of life and exams.

Speaking about his talk with students, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is interactive, light-hearted and gives us all the opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, studies, life and more...”.

"Let's talk stress-free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April”, he added in another tweet.

The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ talk has been conducted by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education for the last four years. The initial three times, the talk was held at an interactive town-hall format in New Delhi.

In 2021, Pariksha Pe Charcha took place on April 7.

An online creative writing competition was conducted earlier to select the participants, and around 15.7 lakh participants registered for the creative writing competition, as per an official statement.

The first edition of the interaction programme with school and college students was held here at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018, and the second edition was organised in January 2019.

Also, READ: Covid-19 cases: India records 4,100 more fatalities, 1,660 fresh cases in last 24 hours