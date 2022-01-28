Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Centre extends date of registration till February 3 - Check direct link, steps to apply

On Friday, the Union Ministry of Education announced that the registration date for the fifth edition 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2022 has been extended till February 3.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the interactive program- Pariksha Pe Charcha - where students, parents, teachers across the nation, and overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations to celebrate life as an 'Utsav' (festival).

The Ministry, in its release, said that the format of the program is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. "School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition," the Ministry added. The registrations went live on December 28, 2021.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20 to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," the official said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 - Check the DIRECT LINK to register

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Step-by-step process to register

Step 1: Open the official website of Pariksha pe Charcha - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ or visit mygov.in

Step 2: Once you are on the homepage, click on the 'Participate Now' button

Step 3: Enter all your details and complete the registration by choosing a suitable category - Student/Parent/Teacher

Step 4: Enter all the relevant details and click on SUBMIT

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it handy in case of future reference.