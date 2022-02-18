Parents to be fined if underage children caught doing THIS in Noida – Check details

The Noida police has become stricter as it has warned parents against encouraging minors to drive. As educational institutes are reopening in the city, the police have released a plan to penalise parents under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if their children are caught driving cars or riding bikes to the schools.

The police have forwarded these notices to the school management too. With this step, it is trying to curb the problem of underage driving in the city.

Based on the police’ data, about 5 to 7 per cent drivers in the city are minors. While many rule violators are able to escape the traffic police, about 90 minors are caught driving in an year. As per the police, the city has witnessed an annual increase of 10,000 vehicles majorly due to students.

A report released by a leading daily unveiled that a traffic police team, led by DCO Ganesh Saha had visited Cambridge School in Sector 27 of Noida. It was found that four to five students were riding two-wheelers to the school. Nevertheless, there were not fined and let off with a warning.

Sharing further details about the rule, Saha said, "If a minor is caught for underage driving, his parents or guardians or the owner of the vehicle will be held accountable. One has to be at least 18 years to apply for a learner's licence for motor vehicles without gear. Also, the applicant must get parental consent for the same”.

The police can hold parents or guardians of minors accountable in case of a traffic offence as part of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. They can also be liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 25,000 or three years in jail.