‘Parents should prefer govt schools': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates ICT lab, blackboards, other facilities to upgrade schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated new school infrastructure, including a building block at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Mansarovar Garden, an ICT lab, and a District Institute of Education and Training at Dilshad Garden on Tuesday. The Delhi government aims to upgrade and modernise government schools to be at par with and even surpass private schools through public-private partnerships like Ladli Foundation, adding 101 computer labs with more than 2,000 computers.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood tendered 7,000 smart blackboards for 21,000 classrooms for Classes 9 to 12 over the next four years, with a five-year maintenance guarantee. These new facilities will reduce student-teacher ratio and even upgrade teacher training via CSR-funded labs. Prioritising actual change in the education system,

Sood said that meaningful change is shown in classrooms and laboratories and not in publicity campaigns.

The government has given priority to spending on school infrastructure, including classrooms and ICT facilities, to close the gap in the digital divide among students, he said. He also said that access to computers and technology-enabled learning was important as competitive examinations these days are conducted online.

A new District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building with 36 rooms and multiple laboratories has been inaugurated at Dilshad Garden to support capacity building and professional development of teachers.

Speaking at the event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the BJP administration aims to make government schools in Delhi such that parents prefer them over private institutions in terms of quality, facilities and infrastructure. She further said that real success in the education sector will be seen when parents willfully choose government schools for their children’s education.

The chief minister also acknowledged the role of public-private partnerships, including support from the Ladli Foundation and the American India Foundation (AIF), in strengthening digital education.