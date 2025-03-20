The parents of Muskaan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Shukla, have expressed their outrage towards their daughter and demanded a death penalty for her and the co-accused.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Muskaan Rastogi and her alleged partner Sahil Shukla reportedly killed her husband, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Meerut's Indiranagar area in Uttar Pradesh.

Rastogi's parents, Pramod and Kavita, have said that their daughter is "not fit for society and dangerous to everyone".

“My daughter (Muskaan) killed her husband (Saurabh). She is not fit for society and is dangerous to everyone. I would advise others not to take such steps. She should be hanged till death, and if possible, it should be live,” the accused's father told news agency ANI.

The accused's mother further asserted that Saurabh was a good person, demanding her daughter be hanged till death. "Saurabh was a good man... We demand justice, and we want that she (Muskan) should be hanged till death", she told the outlet.

The police have arrested Muskaan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in connection with her husband's murder. Notably, her husband, Saurabh Shukla, was a merchant navy officer, had been working in London since 2023.

On March 4, 2025, he had come home and been missing since then. A probe is underway into the matter.