'I am Shiva, I created coronavirus' says woman who killed her daughters in occult rituals

The superstitious parents of two daughters, whom they murdered as part of occult rituals with a hope to resurrect them later, were sent to the Madanapalle jail on a 14-day remand.

After being produced at a court, a lecturer at a government women's college, V Purushotam Naidu, and his wife V Padmaja, a mathematics teacher in Masterminds IIT Talent School, were sent to the Madanapalle jail on a 14-day remand.

"They are highly educated people, but they continue to be excessively religious," said a police officer probing the case.

On Tuesday, Padmaja was taken for a coronavirus test, where she was found to be talking about the pandemic and spirituality which others could not understand. She was made to sit on a chair as a healthcare worker tried to take her swab, but she continued to behave strangely with unconnected gestures.

“Coronavirus did not come from China, It came from Shiva. I am Shiva and corona will be gone by March,” she said as medical staff attempted to get a nasal swab for an RT-PCR test.

The couple's elder daughter Alekhya was an MBA graduate who was preparing for the civil services, while younger daughter Sai Divya studied BBA. Divya was also a student at the AR Rahman Music School in Chennai.

“During our preliminary investigation, the couple seemed to be highly superstitious as they asked us to keep the bodies in the house for a day, stating that their daughters would come back to life,’’ said the DSP.

Most of the neighbours are still in disbelief and remembered how exemplary the family was in happier times, while others including those who have worked with the couple, find it hard to believe that the couple's alleged involvement in occult practices.