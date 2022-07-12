Parameswaran Iyer, who handled Swachh Bharat, takes charge as NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO, Parameswaran Iyer

Parameswaran Iyer, who had spearheaded the implementation of the flagship $20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, on Monday, took charge as the CEO of NITI Aayog.

According to an official statement, Iyer is a 1981-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre who has worked in both the public and private sectors. During 2016-20, he served as secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

"With over 25 years of expertise in the water and sanitation sector, Iyer spearheaded the implementation of India's flagship $20 billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which effectively delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people," the statement stated.

Parameswaran Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, spearheaded the government's Swachh Bharat Mission to eradicate open defecation by constructing over 90 million toilets in rural India. pic.twitter.com/wcsUifXQey — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) July 11, 2022

In the statement, Iyer said he was honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again, this time as NITI Aayog CEO.

Iyer also said that he was deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.

The Department of Personnel and Training announced his appointment. Previous CEO Amitabh Kant's tenure ended on June 30, 2022.