Parakram Diwas: PM leads nation in paying tributes to Netaji, to visit Kolkata to commemorate 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday will be visiting Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Bose on Saturday. He will preside over the inaugural function of the `Parakram Diwas` celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Modi will also be attending a cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also scheduled to be held on the day.

Earlier in the day, Modi led the nation in remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

"I bow before India`s great son Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose -- a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

According to police sources, about 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Kolkata to monitor security mechanisms. Sand bunker and quick response teams will also be arranged at the venue where Modi will visit. Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on the movements in and around the particular area, sources said.

Police sources said that there will be naka-checking at several major traffic intersections of Kolkata from Friday night itself. Already the personal security team of the Prime Minister has arrived in Kolkata.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the valiant freedom fighter.

"There was an infinite flow of immense courage and unique resolve of power within Subhas Babu. His amazing personality and vibrant voice created the tidal wave in people`s heart to achieve freedom. His life is an inspiration for the youth of this country," tweeted Shah.

नेताजी की जयंती पर गुवाहाटी में उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। सुभाष बाबू के अन्दर असीम साहस और अनूठी संकल्प शक्ति का अनंत प्रवाह विद्यमान था। उनके अद्भुत व्यक्तित्व और ओजस्वी वाणी ने लोगों के हृदय में स्वतंत्रता का ज्वार उत्पन्न किया। उनका जीवन देश के युवाओं के लिए एक आदर्श है। pic.twitter.com/C7PGhh2XsQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2021

He also paid floral tributes in Guwahati before Bose`s statue.

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

(With agency inputs)