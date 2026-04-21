Pappu Yadav’s remark on women in politics, their exploitation draw criticism from BJP, Bihar’s Women Commission; know what happened

Independent MP from Purnia in Bihar, Pappu Yadav, has sparked a major controversy after giving a statement on women’s exploitation and their entry in politics. BJP and Bihar’s Women Commission have objected to his statements.

Allegations and controversies surrounding the Women’s Reservation issue have been continuing. In the latest episode, Independent MP from Purnia in Bihar, Pappu Yadav, has sparked a major controversy after giving a statement on women’s exploitation and their entry in politics. BJP and Bihar’s Women Commission have objected to his statements and the latter has even issued notice against the political leader.

Pappu Yadav's controversial statement

In his statement, the Purnia MP criticised politicians of targeting women with their “predatory” eyes, and for domestic violence against them. “If the issue of women’s dignity is raised in the Lok Sabha, it is a matter of mockery. In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this," he said.

“Who is responsible for domestic violence? Who is looking at women with predatory intent—from America to India? Politicians. Without gaining access to a politician’s bedroom, 90% of women cannot even enter politics. A culture of exploiting women has taken root,” he added.

BJP attacks Yadav over his statement

Yadav was sharing his opinion during a press conference on the 131st Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which could not get majority vote in the Lok Sabha due to contention over Delimitation Bill. The BJP and other members of the ruling NDA have been attacking the Opposition over its failure and call them “anti-women”.

Yadav also said that the weaker sections did not have adequate representation in positions of power.

The BJP has asked for an apology from Pappu Yadav, terming the statement “shocking”. “Shocker statement! When nation was pushing for Nari Shakti see what Cong supported MP is saying! Controversial statement by MP Pappu Yadav on women surfaces. He said that 90% of women cannot do politics without going into a leader’s room. This is their mindset,” said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

Bihar’s Women Commission issues notice

The Bihar State Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a controversial statement made by Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, regarding women in politics.

In a stern notice issued, the Commission characterised the MP's remarks as “disgusting” and an affront to the dignity of women. The Commission has sought his response within 3 days, asking why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

“You are directed to ensure that a clear explanation regarding your said loathsome statement is made available to the undersigned within three days of the receipt of this letter.”