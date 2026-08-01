Pappu Yadav breaks silence on Ram Mandir skit row: 'Even if I have to take a bullet, will continue to fight'

After facing multiple complaints over the Ram Mandir skit, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav has issued a strong challenge to his critics. Here's what he said.

Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament from Purnia, has finally responded after several complaints have been filed against him over his satirical skit on alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement outside Parliament. While speaking to reporters, Pappu questioned whether it is wrong to safeguard the sentiments of the Hindu community connected to the temple.

''Is it wrong to expose those looting Sanatan and temple funds and to fight against them? Is protecting temples wrong? Is safeguarding temple funds wrong? Is protecting the faith that a billion Indians have in temples wrong?'' he said.

Speaking on the criticism he is facing, Pappu added, ''No matter how much opposition we face, or even if we have to take a bullet, we will continue to fight. Let the BJP leaders say whatever they want, it makes no difference to us.''

How it all started ?

The Opposition has been demanding a word from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah since last week in the Parliament over the use of force against students in the recently concluded student protests at Jantar Mantar.

A skit was performed by opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex on July 31 utilising symbolic roles to spotlight allegations around the Ram Mandir donations, and slogans of 'Chanda chor, gaddi chhod', 'Jawab tumko dena hoga', and 'Amit Shah, sadan mein aao'.

An FIR has been registered in Varanasi, demanding action against the leaders involved in the act. Another police complaint has been filed against Pappu Yadav by petitioner Surya Maithil at Delhi's Jehangirpuri Police Station.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the complainant said, ''We have lodged an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav today. We took this step because of the way Pappu Yadav has insulted Sanatan Dharma, the saffron attire, and the community of saints and seers.''

Not only this, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, among other party MLAs, filed a formal police complaint in New Delhi, alleging the opposition leaders had outraged Hindu sentiments.