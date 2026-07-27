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Paper leak row settles, Modi govt sets new agenda: Women's quota top the list, delimitation next

PM Narendra Modi announced a new exam reforms task force under Nandan Nilekani. The government is also preparing to table changes to make the anti-paper leak law stricter in Parliament.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

Paper leak row settles, Modi govt sets new agenda: Women's quota top the list, delimitation next
Image source: ANI
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After spending weeks dealing with the paper leak fallout and protests by students, the Narendra Modi government now seems ready to focus on its bigger legislative plans again.

With the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calling off its agitation after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister, PM Narendra Modi announced a new exam reforms task force under Nandan Nilekani. The government is also preparing to table changes to make the anti-paper leak law stricter in Parliament.

As per senior govt sources quoted by The Indian Express, the government wants to wrap up the exam controversy first and then get back to its bigger constitutional work. That includes putting the women’s reservation law into effect and the tricky delimitation process — both need Parliament’s nod and support from other parties.

Govt functionaries told IE the protests haven’t changed their plan. The idea was to first handle the student agitation before it blew up, meet its core demands with political and policy moves, and then resume work on the larger reform agenda.

 

“There is no delay. Our priority is to implement women’s reservation as the prime minister has promised," said an official.

The timing is notable. Instead of pushing ahead with divisive constitutional matters amid ongoing protests outside Parliament, the government opted to first roll out systemic exam reforms, tighten anti-paper leak laws, and signal accountability. With that matter now largely under control, the focus is likely to move to the next set of politically significant bills in the Monsoon Session.

If the Bills are not introduced in the Monsoon Session, the government will have to wait until the Winter Session for the next opportunity. The timing is crucial because the Constitution prohibits any fresh delimitation of parliamentary constituencies until after the first Census conducted post-2026. Since the 2027 Census is expected to meet that requirement, the freeze on delimitation would cease to apply from then on.

While talking to the Express, a BJP insider said “what happened beyond the precincts of the Parliament is different from the legislative agenda which is part of the government’s commitment".

The BJP leader said the BJP-led NDA was completely prepared to face the Opposition on any debate around exam paper leaks. He added that the Centre’s quick response to the youth protests has also given non-aligned parties a chance to back the government on specific issues, especially on major legislations like the women’s reservation law.

 

According to him, the Congress had hoped its campaign accusing the government of refusing to sack Pradhan would gather momentum, but that narrative has now fizzled out. “They also can’t stay away from a debate on paper leaks, given that they themselves have been demanding it repeatedly,” he said.

 

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