A woman was found dead suspiciously in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. There are claims that she did not attempt suicide but was murdered. The woman’s four-year-old daughter’s drawing suggests that her father had killed her mother. Talking to India Today about the incident, the child said that her father killed her mother. The woman’s family also made the same claim of her killing by her in-laws.

The incident occurred in the Shiv Parivar Colony area of Jhansi's Kotwali region. The woman's family said that she had married Sandeep Budholia, a resident of Jhansi, in 2019. The deceased’s father, Sanjeev Tripathi, explained that his family had given dowry to Budholia’s family which included Rs 20 lakh in cash and other gifts. But the family, including his daughter’s husband, started demanding a car as well as part of the dowry immediately after the marriage.

He went on to say that in absence of fulfilling the additional demand of dowry, the victim’s in-laws started physically and mentally torturing her. After this Sanjeev Tripathi filed a complaint with the police, however, the two parties resolved the matter through a compromise.

The couple later had a daughter, but the family continued to face issues. The woman's in-laws taunted her for not giving birth to a son.

“When she gave birth to a daughter, they taunted her for not having a son. After her delivery, they left her at the hospital, but I paid the bills and brought her home,” he added.

Her daughter also gave her statement to describe what she saw. “Papa hit mumma, then papa hanged her. He hit her on the head with a stone and then put her in a sack and threw her away. The day before, papa had tried to scare mumma. I told him, “If you hit my mumma, I will break your hands”. He used to beat her so she would die, and he would do the same to me.”

The matter has gone to the police who have started an investigation into the matter. The police have also started a search to arrest the husband, who is on the loose.

A senior police official said, “A woman living in Shiv Parivar Colony, Kotwali, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Her family had accused her husband and in-laws of murder. We have taken the body for post-mortem and will continue the investigation after receiving the formal complaint.”