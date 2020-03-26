'Papa baher corona aahe': This kid asking his cop father to not go outside will break your heart in pieces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Even in this complete lockdown police, doctors, nurses & other essential service providers have to come out and serve the people.

While we are sitting inside due to lockdown restrictions, police personnel are on roads to make sure the lockdown is adopted in the right manner.

Families of these police officers have been anxious and concerned as with each passing day, the rate of infection is getting higher which makes them more prone to get infected.

Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister of Maharashtra shared a touching video where a child is telling father who is a cop to not step outside the house as there is the corona

In the 31-second long video, you can see the child crying and asking his father to stay inside, “Baher corona aahe papa tumi baher jau naka (There is a coronavirus outbreak outside father, please don’t go outside)”.

In reply, the cop explains his son that it's duty to go out and work. “Saheban cha phone aala hota mala...don ach mintat jaun yeto mi (My boss called me for work...I will come home soon)“, said the father.

The video is going viral on social media and people are thanking doctors, health personnel, policemen, janitors, aviation and transportation personnel for risking their lives and helping them in this crisis situation.

At great personal risk, putting concern for their own loved ones aside, police personnel patrol the streets to keep you safe. As Home Minister on behalf of all of Maharashtra I offer my heartfelt thanks & regards!#MahaFootSoldiersForWarOnCorona@DGPMaharashtra — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 25, 2020

This is The child is crying: 'Papa, बाहेर corona आहे...!' (Corona outside!) His dad has to report on duty. Please, please stay home & be grateful to our fellow-citizens who are protecting us. @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #IndianPolice @crpfindia @adgpi #Karmachaaris pic.twitter.com/FcTjk0YnYH — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) March 25, 2020

Hats off to @MumbaiPolice for his duty at this time — Niraj Singh (@NirajSi08284561) March 25, 2020

Salute you all Police department — Imtiyaz (@ImuKifayat) March 25, 2020

So heartbreaking man... and then there are some people who are talking shit about them. We can't do half of what they are doing — Pallavi Sharma (@Pallavi_3) March 25, 2020