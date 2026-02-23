Panipat refinery protest: Workers turned violent, throw stones at security, know what happened

Harayana witnessed a massive violence at Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Baholi, when the protesting workers started throwing stones at the security officers on Monday. The protest turned violent after a standoff with the security officials.

The violent protestors damaged large number of vehicles and threw stones at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police, after which security personnel fired two warning shots in the air to scatter the crowd. As per current reports, no injuries have been reported on either side, but the incident brought to light the growing labour discontent at one of India’s largest integrated refining facilities.

How did the violence start?

The violence started at the India Oil refinery’s main gate, where workers had collected for a planned protest which prompted heavy police deployment. The protesters pointed several grievances, including late salary payments, unjust wage deductions, and poor health and hygiene conditions within the facility. A crucial point of dispute was shifts as workers accused management of paying them for eight hours of duty when they were made to regularly work 12-hour shifts.

The situation turned tense after a short face-off with the CISF, during which protesters pelted stones and damaged at least two security vehicles. After the clash, police officials held talks with the protest leaders during which they presented a formal list of the workers' demands.

Panipat Sadar police station in-charge, Inspector Neeraj Kumar, clarified that the warning shots were an important measure to restore order. After the protestors presented their grievances, the authorities held a meeting between the workers and the refinery management. DSP, headquarters, Satish Kumar later said that the situation had stabilised and no formal complaint had been lodged by Monday evening.

Indian Oil Corporation has yet to issue a statement regarding the clash or the outcome of the negotiations.