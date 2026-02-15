Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; Check details

Once the survey is complete, the gazette publication will be done, and the acquisition of land will begin. The survey is being conducted using drone technology, which will provide accurate and detailed information about the area.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a drone survey for the proposed Waterways Project, specifically the Waterways Expressway, which will connect Panipat to Gorakhpur. The survey is being conducted to gather data on the topography of the area, including the location of houses, rivers, and other infrastructure.

The NHAI has completed the first survey, 3(A), and is expected to complete the second survey within the next ten days. Once the survey is complete, the gazette publication will be done, and the acquisition of land will begin. The survey is being conducted using drone technology, which will provide accurate and detailed information about the area.

Impact on local communities

The construction of the Waterways Expressway will require the acquisition of land from local communities, and the NHAI has warned that any new constructions in the area will not be eligible for compensation. The survey team is working to identify the areas that will be affected by the project and to gather data on the existing infrastructure.

About the project

The Waterways Expressway is expected to be approximately 750 kilometers long and will connect 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The project is being undertaken to improve connectivity and boost economic growth in the region. The NHAI is working to complete the project as quickly as possible, and the drone survey is a crucial step in the process.

In related news, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the width of the Eastern Expressway will be increased from 110 meters to 120 meters to accommodate a semi-bullet train. The expressway will also feature advanced safety measures to prevent accidents.

The issue of safety on expressways was raised in the Legislative Assembly, with concerns about the high number of accidents on these roads. The government has been urged to set up a high-power committee to address these concerns and ensure that safety measures are put in place.

Official statement

NHAI Project Director Lalit Pratap Pal stated that the 3(A) survey is expected to be completed within the next ten days, after which the land acquisition process will begin. He also emphasized that any new constructions in the area will not be eligible for compensation.

The issue of expressway safety was discussed in the Legislative Assembly, with Samajwadi Party member Shah Alam urging the government to set up a high-power committee to address safety concerns. The government has assured that it will take steps to improve safety on expressways.