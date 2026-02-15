FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?

Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump's 'very traumatic' warning

Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US: Roommate says he had 'started eating and engaging less'

Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; Check details

T20 World Cup 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi motivates Pakistan team before India clash; likely to meet ICC chairman Jay Shah today

Ranbir Kapoor drops major update on Love & War, confirms it will release after Ramayana Part One: ‘Good things...'

First Solar Eclipse of 2026 on February 17: Will the 'Ring of Fire' be visible in India? Check date, time and other details

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav to skip handshake with Salman Agha at toss as India maintain protocol vs Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock breaks MS Dhoni's world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat

IND A vs PAK A: Vrinda Dinesh shines as India hammer Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars ahead of Men's T20 World Cup clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo

Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump's 'very traumatic' warning

Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump'

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo weather shifts suddenly; India and Pakistan inspect pitch at venue

IND vs PAK LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo weather shifts suddenly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeIndia

INDIA

Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; Check details

Once the survey is complete, the gazette publication will be done, and the acquisition of land will begin. The survey is being conducted using drone technology, which will provide accurate and detailed information about the area.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; Check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a drone survey for the proposed Waterways Project, specifically the Waterways Expressway, which will connect Panipat to Gorakhpur. The survey is being conducted to gather data on the topography of the area, including the location of houses, rivers, and other infrastructure.

The NHAI has completed the first survey, 3(A), and is expected to complete the second survey within the next ten days. Once the survey is complete, the gazette publication will be done, and the acquisition of land will begin. The survey is being conducted using drone technology, which will provide accurate and detailed information about the area.

Impact on local communities

The construction of the Waterways Expressway will require the acquisition of land from local communities, and the NHAI has warned that any new constructions in the area will not be eligible for compensation. The survey team is working to identify the areas that will be affected by the project and to gather data on the existing infrastructure.

About the project 

The Waterways Expressway is expected to be approximately 750 kilometers long and will connect 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The project is being undertaken to improve connectivity and boost economic growth in the region. The NHAI is working to complete the project as quickly as possible, and the drone survey is a crucial step in the process.

In related news, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the width of the Eastern Expressway will be increased from 110 meters to 120 meters to accommodate a semi-bullet train. The expressway will also feature advanced safety measures to prevent accidents.

The issue of safety on expressways was raised in the Legislative Assembly, with concerns about the high number of accidents on these roads. The government has been urged to set up a high-power committee to address these concerns and ensure that safety measures are put in place.

Official statement

NHAI Project Director Lalit Pratap Pal stated that the 3(A) survey is expected to be completed within the next ten days, after which the land acquisition process will begin. He also emphasized that any new constructions in the area will not be eligible for compensation.

The issue of expressway safety was discussed in the Legislative Assembly, with Samajwadi Party member Shah Alam urging the government to set up a high-power committee to address safety concerns. The government has assured that it will take steps to improve safety on expressways.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo
Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump's 'very traumatic' warning
Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump'
Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US: Roommate says he had 'started eating and engaging less'
Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Roommate says he had started...
Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; Check details
Panipat-Gorakhpur Expressway: Drone survey begins, to link 22 districts
T20 World Cup 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi motivates Pakistan team before India clash; likely to meet ICC chairman Jay Shah today
T20 World Cup 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi motivates Pakistan team before India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement