Pangong Tso, Barren Island and other places travelers can't visit in India - Here's why

'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guests are equivalent to God) is an age-old traditional Indian Hindu-Buddhist philosophy which India is revered for. Our country is full of cultural, historical, and vibrant places for anyone who wants to visit. However, did you know there are a few places in India where visitors are not allowed?

Today, let us tell you about 5 places in India that are forbidden for travelers to visit and why.

Upper part of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Pangong Tso or Pangong Lake is one of the favourite tourist destinations in India, however, the upper part of the lake is inaccessible to tourists as around 50% of the lake falls under disputed territory. It is the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that divides the Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory and it passes through the lake.

North Sentinel Islands (Andaman)

North Sentinel Islands is home to an indigenous group of people called the Sentinelese. For years now they have defended their island and live in complete isolation. Sentinelese refuses any contact with the outside world. Notably, the island is protected in India and the area is patrolled by the Indian Navy.

Barren Island (Andamans)

Home to India's only confirmed volcano, the Barren Island is named 'barren' as no one lives there. Even though it is probed to visit, you can still see the Barren Island from afar from a ship.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai's Bhabha Atomic Research Centre or BARC does not allow travelers to visit due to high-security reasons. Only researchers are allowed to enter BARC and students after they are permitted for the same by the government.

A few Lakshadweep Islands

Lakshadweep consists of 36 islands and is located in the Arabian sea. Lakshadweep is also a significant naval base so there are a few islands that travelers cannot visit. Some of the islands that travelers can visit include Agatti, Bangaram, Kadmat, Kavaratti, and Minicoy Islands.