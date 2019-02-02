Panel shortlists 3 IPS officers for post of CBI director

The high-powered selection panel meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director has shortlisted three IPS officers for the post. But who will be the director remains inconclusive. The panel had selected three names and sent it to the Appointment Cabinet Committee (ACC) for final call.

The three-member panel also comprises of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of Opposition party, Mallikarjun Kharge.

LoP Kharge says he will hold a presser on Saturday. He claimed that the selection panel will send three names to ACC and the government will announce the name from the shortlist.

Sources said that BSF director, General Rajnikant Mishra is the front runner.

Earlier, the panel had last met on January 24 to appoint the director for the anti-corruption agency but the meeting remained “inconclusive”. Before the meeting, the members were given a list of 80 names, which included Bureau of Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana.

After the meeting, Kharge, stated that he needs more time to check the veracity of the officers. The January 24 meeting happened two weeks after Alok Verma was removed as the CBI Director by the high-powered committee in a 2:1 majority verdict.

The panel was against Verma’s continuance as CBI chief in light of the Central Vigilance Commission’s report and “the extremely serious nature of observations made by the CVC against Verma”. Additional director, M Nageshwar Rao continues to hold the post of interim chief.

Based on seniority, integrity, experience in probing anti-corruption cases and most importantly, their experience of working in the CBI or handling vigilance matters, the government has shortlisted as many as 12 candidates.