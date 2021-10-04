Pandora Papers: Why Sachin Tendulkar's name appears in report exposing secret wealth of world's elite?

A bombshell revelation that unmasks the outrageous wealth held in secret and financial affairs of global leaders, politicians and billionaires; Pandora Papers are being touted as the biggest journalistic alliance in the history of news.

The investigation culminated in a collection of millions of leaked documents and a report published by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on October 3, which reveals secret offshore wealth transactions of global leaders.

As per the report, the Pandora Papers contain information on over 330 political leaders from 91 countries, as well as a global list of con men, fugitives and murderers.

The papers divulge details of financial dealings of world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

However, a name that turned heads was cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from revealing secret wealth of famous politicians, the papers also reveal information of “people linked by the secret documents to offshore assets.”

Also read Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional tweet as Michael Holding announces retirement from commentary

It read, “People linked by the secret documents to offshore assets include India’s cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer and an Italian mobster known as “Lell the Fat One”.”

More details about Tendulkar’s mention emerge from a report from a leading daily which says, “Sports icon Sachin Tendulkar, for instance, asked for the liquidation of his entity in the British Virgin Islands just three months after the Panama Papers expose.”

Not just a legend in India, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players that cricket has ever witnessed. Tendulkar is loved and idolised by millions in India and across the globe.

As per the report, the Pandora Papers is a collection of 2.94 terabytes of data which consists of 11.9 million documents. These documents have been collected by the efforts of 600 journalists from 130 news organisations.