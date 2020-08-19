Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to reach Mumbai today, darshan and puja set for evening

The mortal remains of music legend and classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj will be brought from the US to his native home in Mumbai today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) afternoon. After the formalities are completed at the airport, the last remains of Pandit Jasraj will be taken to the Mumbai residence, where a darshan and puja will take place at 4 PM.

The Indian classical vocalist died at the age of 90 of a cardiac arrest at his New Jersey residence on Monday.

cores of mourners gathered at the Highland Park Funeral Home in New Jersey on Monday to pay their last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj.

Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General New York along with Deputy Consul General Shatrughan Sinha paid a visit to the legend in New Jersey. "As our nation mourns the death of the legend, we are making sure to assist the family to take back the mortal remains to India, so that he can be put to rest in the best possible manner," Jaiswal told ANI.

Pandit Jasraj was in the United States when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced in India and he decided to stay back. Since he spent half a year in his New Jersey home, he has left a void amongst those who knew him more than being just a legend.

Pandit Jasraj's musical career spanned eight decades across continents. He received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, India`s second-highest civilian honour, as well as Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.

