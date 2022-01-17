Pandit Birju Maharaj: The Legendary Kathak dancer, sensitive poet and captivating orator

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

One of India's best known artistes, Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, 83 died at his home in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack. A recipient of the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, he was fondly called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his disciples and followers.

Birju Maharaj was playing with his grandsons late on Sunday night when his health deteriorated and he became unconscious, media reports suggested. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Pandit Birju Maharaj was diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago and had been on dialysis.

Brijmohan Mishra, popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj, was an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India. He was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, which includes his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj.

Who was Pandit Birju Maharaj

Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj was an exponent of the Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Lucknow.

He was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937 in a well-known Kathak dancing family.

Besides father Achchan Maharaj and uncles Shambhu and Lachchu Maharaj, he was shaped by the influence of Bindadeen Maharaj.

Pandit Birju Maharaj gave his first performance at the age of seven. He also accompanied his father.

Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj started his career as a teacher when he was just 13 years old.

After a successful stint at Sangeet Bharati, where he began his career, he went on to teach at the famous Bharatiya Kala Kendra.

He serving as the Head of Faculty at the Kathak Kendra for many years and retired in 1998 at the age of 60.

Speciality of Pandit Birju Maharaj

The Kathak legend was a superb drummer, playing nearly all drums with ease and precision and performed in several countries.

Pandit Birju Maharaj was especially fond of playing the Tabla and Naal, according to his official website.

Birju Maharaj was also a singer par excellence, having command over Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan and Ghazal.

He interlaced his performances with incidents from his life, narrated to captivate the audience.

He had something to say about day-to-day incidents, keeping audience entertained with realistic imitations and vivid descriptions.

Pandit Birju Maharaj was known for his facial expressions and nimble feet movements.

The Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a sensitive poet and captivating orator.

Awards

Pandit Birju Maharaj has won several honors and awards including the coveted Padma Vibhushan (1986).

He has been awarded with the Kalidas Samman by the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

He has also been honored with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Soviet Land Nehru Award and Sangam Kala Award among other awards.

In 2002, Pandit Birju Maharaj was honored with the Lata Mangeshkar Puraskaar.

In 2012, he bagged the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the movie 'Vishwaroopam'.

He also went on to win Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Choreographer for the same movie.

In 2016, he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.