Panchkula school horror: Class III boy smashes KG girl’s head against desk, hits her with flower pot, brick

A kindergarten girl was seriously injured after a Class III student allegedly attacked her with stones and a flower pot at Sanskriti Model School in Sector 20, Chandigarh.

A six-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, after she was allegedly attacked by an eight-year-old boy inside a school in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday.

The girl suffered serious injuries in the incident. The case came to light after purported CCTV footage of the assault surfaced on social media, showing the extent of the alleged attack and raising concerns about the safety of children inside schools.

CCTV footage shows disturbing sequence

The purported footage reportedly shows the boy grabbing the girl's hair and repeatedly hitting her head against a classroom desk. The alleged assault did not stop after the girl fell to the floor. The boy is seen kicking and dragging her before allegedly striking her with a brick. The girl appears to have suffered bleeding injuries in the footage.

#WATCH | Haryana | A third-grade student allegedly assaulted a kindergarten girl inside the school premises in Panchkula Uncle of the victim, Fazil says, "That day, she had gone to school, but she never returned. When the auto-rickshaw driver arrived, the girl was not there. He informed my brother (the victim’s father). When my brother reached the spot, the boy with whom the girl had previously argued told him that she was lying upstairs—and then he left. Upon seeing her, my brother collapsed, overcome by shock. She was lying there, covered in blood, inside a room that had been locked from the outside..." October 31, 2026

The circumstances that led to the confrontation between the two children are yet to be established.

Family discovered girl after she failed to return home

The girl's uncle, Fazil, told ANI that the family became worried when she did not return home from school. According to Fazil, the auto-rickshaw driver who had come to pick up the girl informed her father that she was missing. The father then reached the school and began looking for her.

Fazil said the boy, who had reportedly argued with the girl earlier, told the father that she was upstairs before leaving the area. The girl's father then allegedly found his daughter inside a room, lying in a pool of blood. Fazil said the room had reportedly been locked from outside and that the father collapsed after seeing the condition of his daughter.

Uncle questions school arrangements

The incident has also raised questions about supervision inside the school. The girl's uncle, Faisal, claimed that some teachers had been assigned government duties on the day of the incident. As a result, he said, two to three classes were being handled by a single teacher.

Panchkula, Haryana: On the alleged assault of a six-year-old girl by an eight-year-old boy inside a government school classroom, the girl's uncle Faisal says, "She went to school in the morning as usual. There were no issues or fights. When school got over, our hired auto driver went to pick her up, but she was not there. The school staff told him that the girl was missing. He returned home and informed my brother, who immediately went back to the school. When my brother reached there, he could not find her nearby. The boy who assaulted her told my brother that she was upstairs and lying there. When my brother went upstairs and saw her, he fainted. There was blood everywhere in the room..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026

He also claimed that the principal's duty hours ended at 3 pm, while the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 pm and 3:15 pm.

Faisal questioned whether the assault could have been prevented with closer monitoring. He also claimed that classrooms on the upper floor had already been closed and suggested that CCTV monitoring from the school office could have alerted staff when the children moved upstairs.

These claims are being examined as part of the investigation.

Police order medical assessment of eight-year-old boy

DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh confirmed that the accused boy is eight years old, while the injured girl is six. He said the boy is undergoing a medical assessment. According to the officer, children between seven and 12 years of age undergo such an evaluation in cases of this nature, and further action will depend on its findings.

Police are also questioning school authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether there were any lapses in supervision.

Meanwhile, the six-year-old girl remains under treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh. Further details about her recovery are awaited.