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Panchkula school horror: Class III boy smashes KG girl’s head against desk, hits her with flower pot, brick

A kindergarten girl was seriously injured after a Class III student allegedly attacked her with stones and a flower pot at Sanskriti Model School in Sector 20, Chandigarh.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Panchkula school horror: Class III boy smashes KG girl’s head against desk, hits her with flower pot, brick
Credit: Twitter
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A six-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, after she was allegedly attacked by an eight-year-old boy inside a school in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday.

The girl suffered serious injuries in the incident. The case came to light after purported CCTV footage of the assault surfaced on social media, showing the extent of the alleged attack and raising concerns about the safety of children inside schools.

CCTV footage shows disturbing sequence

The purported footage reportedly shows the boy grabbing the girl's hair and repeatedly hitting her head against a classroom desk. The alleged assault did not stop after the girl fell to the floor. The boy is seen kicking and dragging her before allegedly striking her with a brick. The girl appears to have suffered bleeding injuries in the footage.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation between the two children are yet to be established.

Family discovered girl after she failed to return home

The girl's uncle, Fazil, told ANI that the family became worried when she did not return home from school. According to Fazil, the auto-rickshaw driver who had come to pick up the girl informed her father that she was missing. The father then reached the school and began looking for her.

Fazil said the boy, who had reportedly argued with the girl earlier, told the father that she was upstairs before leaving the area. The girl's father then allegedly found his daughter inside a room, lying in a pool of blood. Fazil said the room had reportedly been locked from outside and that the father collapsed after seeing the condition of his daughter.

Uncle questions school arrangements

The incident has also raised questions about supervision inside the school. The girl's uncle, Faisal, claimed that some teachers had been assigned government duties on the day of the incident. As a result, he said, two to three classes were being handled by a single teacher.

He also claimed that the principal's duty hours ended at 3 pm, while the incident is believed to have taken place between 3 pm and 3:15 pm.

Faisal questioned whether the assault could have been prevented with closer monitoring. He also claimed that classrooms on the upper floor had already been closed and suggested that CCTV monitoring from the school office could have alerted staff when the children moved upstairs.

These claims are being examined as part of the investigation.

Police order medical assessment of eight-year-old boy

DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh confirmed that the accused boy is eight years old, while the injured girl is six. He said the boy is undergoing a medical assessment. According to the officer, children between seven and 12 years of age undergo such an evaluation in cases of this nature, and further action will depend on its findings.

Police are also questioning school authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether there were any lapses in supervision.

Meanwhile, the six-year-old girl remains under treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh. Further details about her recovery are awaited.

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