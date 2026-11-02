Panchkula school boy who attacked 6-year-old tells her father ‘she is upstairs’, leads him to blood-soaked classroom

An eight-year-old boy allegedly attacked a six-year-old girl inside a government school in Panchkula, and later led her father to the classroom where she was found unconscious and injured.

A six-year-old girl was found unconscious and seriously injured inside a classroom at a government school in Sector 20, Panchkula, after she went missing when her auto-rickshaw driver arrived to take her home.

The incident took place on October 28, between around 3 pm and 4 pm, according to reports. The girl's father was alerted after the driver could not find her on the school premises and immediately rushed to the school.

The girl's uncle told The Indian Express that the eight-year-old boy who allegedly assaulted her then approached her father and offered to show him where she was. The boy told the father, “Uncle, I will take you upstairs. She is there,” according to the uncle.

The girl was subsequently found lying unconscious in a pool of blood inside a classroom.

Boy allegedly lured girl to another classroom

According to the girl's uncle, the boy allegedly persuaded the child to go to another classroom by telling her that her father was coming to the school.

“She went upstairs to her classroom at around 3.15 pm. The assault probably took place between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. The boy told her, ‘Tere papa aa rahe hain school’ (your father is coming to school), and took her to another classroom," he said.

The uncle alleged that the boy then attacked the girl several times with a brick, repeatedly banged her head against a bench and hit her with an aluminium dustbin. He allegedly left the classroom after the first assault but returned about 30 minutes later and attacked her again, according to the family.

Video of alleged assault circulates online

A video purportedly showing the incident emerged on social media on Saturday and was widely circulated.

The footage appears to show the boy pulling the girl by her hair and repeatedly hitting her head against a desk. After she falls to the floor, he allegedly kicks her and strikes her with an object that appears to be a brick.

Eight-year-old allegedly led father to injured girl

The girl's disappearance reportedly came to light when the auto-rickshaw driver arrived to collect her after school but could not locate her. After informing the girl's father, the driver and the father searched the school premises.

According to the girl's uncle, the boy then approached the father and offered to take him to the classroom where the girl was lying. The sequence has raised questions about how the alleged assault continued inside the school and why the child was not discovered earlier.

Two teachers suspended, school management booked

Authorities have taken action against the school following the incident. The Haryana Education Department suspended two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers with immediate effect in connection with the case, PTI reported.

Police have also registered an FIR against the school management for alleged negligence. Preliminary police findings have pointed to alleged lapses in security arrangements and the supervision of students at the school.

The case is being investigated, while the circumstances surrounding the assault and the school's alleged security lapses are being examined.