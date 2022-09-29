Search icon
Panchkula administration bans Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds

Panchkula residents will not be allowed to keep Pitbull and Rottweiler mix dog breeds at home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

In the general meeting of Municipal Corporation Panchkula, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal has passed a resolution banning the keeping of dreaded dogs in Panchkula.
 
Now Panchkula residents will not be allowed to keep Pitbull and Rottweiler mix dog breeds at home.
 
Over the past two months, pitbull dogs have attacked six people in various states. Injuries claimed the life of an elderly woman in Lucknow in July. 
 
A pit bull mauled a 10-year-old boy in Ghaziabad earlier this month, requiring 150 stitches. A pit bull attacked a teenager in Meerut, critically injuring him. A pit bull attacked a woman in Gurugram, resulting in serious injuries. In Kanpur, one dog attacked a cow.
 
PETA India has been pleading with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to outlaw the ownership, breeding, and sale of dogs bred for illegal dogfighting, to close down illegal pet stores and breeders, and to strictly enforce laws against illegal dogfights.
 
In the Municipal Corporation Panchkula, this decision has been taken on the lines of Kanpur Municipal Corporation.
 
Hefty fines will be imposed for keeping these dog breeds in the house.
 
But till now it is not clear what will be the provision of punishment for not paying the fine.
 
Let us tell you that in the Kanpur Municipal Corporation, a provision of ₹ 5000 has been made while banking the breeds of these dogs.
