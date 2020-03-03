Pan vendor selling ganja chocolate arrested in Hyderabad, over 200 candies seized

A pan shop vendor in Hyderabad was arrested by Excise Police on Saturday for selling ganja (marijuana) chocolates at his shop.

When the shop was raided by the Excise department, more than 200 flavoured chocolates mixed with marijuana were seized from Jayanth Pradhan's shop in Fateh Nagar, Hyderabad.

As reported by The News Minute, the police conducted the raid the shop based on a tip-off they received recently. The accused didn't have the proper license to sell any kind of drug.

According to the reports, after interrogation, the accused revealed that these chocolates were made by Akash Das, a person who used to get the ganja from Odisha and was selling it to paan shop vendors between Fateh Nagar and Sanath Nagar road.

“The ganja would already be converted into a fine powder and mixed with chocolate powder, jaggery, and other materials to make it a semi-solid toffee that could be swallowed,” the official was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

“Since the last two years, peddlers are finding new ways to sell banned drugs. But the excise department is maintaining a strict vigil,” Said N Anji Reddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent as quoted by The News Minute.