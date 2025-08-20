PAN Card: THIS small error can cost you a fine of up to Rs 10,000 - Know WHICH mistake can prove costly and how to avoid them

Pan Card Update: One frequently asked question is, "What's the issue if two PAN cards are made by mistake?" The government considers this to be a significant violation of law.

Pan Card Rules: The PAN card has become a crucial document in our lives in the modern day. Everywhere, a PAN card is required for opening a bank account, submitting an income tax return, purchasing real estate, or completing a significant transaction. It can have a direct impact on your pocket in such a scenario if you make a mistake with it or misuse it.

Double Card, Double Identity

The Income Tax Department recently made it clear that a person could face a fine of up to ₹10,000 if it is discovered that they hold two PAN cards or if they misuse them. Despite the fact that it can seem insignificant, this error could land you in serious danger. Consequently, it is crucial that you exercise extra caution when using the PAN card. Having two PAN cards, whether intentionally or accidentally, is a clear violation of law.

Two Pan Cards: Mistake Is An Offense

A common question is, "What's the issue if two PAN cards are made by mistake?" The government, however, views it as a serious offense. The simple reason for this is that a single PAN number is associated with your whole financial history. Your accurate income and tax information will be unavailable to the government if you have two PANs. You could be caught right away by the Income Tax Department and fined ₹10,000 if you have two PAN cards or if you entered the incorrect PAN number on the form.

Avoiding the fine is not difficult. Just keep this 5 important things in mind stated below:

Cancel one of your PAN cards right away if you have two.

When filing an ITR, always be sure to double-check the PAN number.

Connect your Aadhaar and PAN on time.

Don't give your PAN to anyone else

Use it just for your own financial affairs.

Check your PAN card right away if you think there may be a problem. To do this, follow these instructions stated below:

Visit incometax.gov.in, the official website of the Income Tax Department.

Check the PAN information after logging in.

File a complaint right away if there are any errors or if two PAN cards are visible.

By going to the NSDL or UTIITSL websites, you can update or modify your PAN.

To avoid penalties, individuals who possess several PANs should immediately surrender the additional or duplicate PAN. It is easy to surrender a duplicate PAN, and individuals can choose to do it online or manually.

Online Process: Those who want to surrender their PAN online can do so by going to the Income Tax Department's official website and entering some basic information, such as their name, contact number, date of birth, father's name, and address. They can then select which PAN they want to keep and write that number in the retain column. If they want to surrender any other PANs, they can do so by mentioning the details of those PANs. After submitting their information, they will receive an acknowledgment number, which can be used as documentation that they have surrendered the additional PAN.

Manual Process: To manually surrender their PAN, individuals must fill out the PAN Change Request application form, specify which PAN they want to keep, and include information about all other PANs they want to give up in column 11. A copy of the PANs must be sent with the form to cancel them, and the form can then be sent to the assessing officer of the jurisdiction in which the individual resides.

The government has made linking PAN and Aadhaar mandatory. The PAN will be declared "invalid" if this steps are not taken. Many individuals provide false documentation in order to obtain PANs. There could be a fine and a case if this is discovered.