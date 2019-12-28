PAN-Aadhaar linking for expats mandatory by Dec 31

A public notice issued by the government announced that it is mandatory for Indian Expats to link their Aadhaar card with PAN by December 31. Failure to do so will render their PAN card inoperative.

Although Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are not required to have an Aadhaar card or a PAN card, it is mandatory to link them if one possesses them. The previous deadline for the linkage was September 30 which was later extended to December 31.

This piece of information is important for NRIs who have a taxable income in India or want to make investments in the country. The NRIs with financial dealings in India are required to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT stated that over 1.25 billion residents of India are using Aadhaar cards.

"Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a new milestone achieved by the Aadhaar project – the crossing of the 125 crore mark. This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India have the 12-digit unique identity," a press release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT stated.