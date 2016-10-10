Pampore: Heavy firing underway to neutralise terrorists holed up in govt building, jawan wounded

Headlines

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

Barrier-less toll system to be rolled out soon as Centre aims to reduce waiting time at plazas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

HomeIndia

India

Pampore: Heavy firing underway to neutralise terrorists holed up in govt building, jawan wounded

Militants had targeted the EDI building in February this year as well.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2016, 07:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy exchange of fire continued between security forces and militants holed up inside a government building in Pampore area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, in which a soldier has been injured so far, the second terror strike at the complex in less than eight months.

Two to three militants stormed into the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) complex in the wee hours on Monday and took positions inside one of the buildings, a police official said.

The official said the ultras could have entered the complex from the riverside but that can only be ascertained once the operation is over.

After getting inside the complex, the militants set on fire a few mattresses inside a hostel room to attract the attention of the police and other security forces, who arrived within minutes of the smoke emanating from the building, the official said.

He said in the initial exchange of fire, a soldier was injured.

The security forces used mortar shells, Light Machine Guns and small arms in a bid to flush out the militants but their efforts have not been successful so far, the official said.
He said EDI complex has been cordoned off and the operation is likely to drag on till tomorrow.

"A vigil will be maintained around the complex to prevent the militants from escaping during the night," he added.

Militants had targeted the EDI building in February this year as well. Five security force personnel including two young army officers and a civilian employee of the Institute and three militants were killed in that operation that lasted 48 hours.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Samsung launches new TV with ‘sapphire LEDs’ in India, costs more than twice of Ambani’s car

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE