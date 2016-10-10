Pampore: Heavy firing underway to neutralise terrorists holed up in govt building, jawan wounded

Militants had targeted the EDI building in February this year as well.

Heavy exchange of fire continued between security forces and militants holed up inside a government building in Pampore area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, in which a soldier has been injured so far, the second terror strike at the complex in less than eight months.

Two to three militants stormed into the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) complex in the wee hours on Monday and took positions inside one of the buildings, a police official said.

The official said the ultras could have entered the complex from the riverside but that can only be ascertained once the operation is over.

After getting inside the complex, the militants set on fire a few mattresses inside a hostel room to attract the attention of the police and other security forces, who arrived within minutes of the smoke emanating from the building, the official said.

He said in the initial exchange of fire, a soldier was injured.

The security forces used mortar shells, Light Machine Guns and small arms in a bid to flush out the militants but their efforts have not been successful so far, the official said.

He said EDI complex has been cordoned off and the operation is likely to drag on till tomorrow.

"A vigil will be maintained around the complex to prevent the militants from escaping during the night," he added.

Militants had targeted the EDI building in February this year as well. Five security force personnel including two young army officers and a civilian employee of the Institute and three militants were killed in that operation that lasted 48 hours.