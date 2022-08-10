Search icon
'Paltu Ram, Saanp, Kursi Kumar': Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav's top 5 attacks against Nitish Kumar

Before forming an alliance with rival RJD, leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi had slammed Nitish Kumar quite a few times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

'Paltu Ram, Saanp, Kursi Kumar': Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav's top 5 attacks against Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav (File photo)

Ending his relationship with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar has decided to turn to his old friend-turned-foe RJD for support to form an alternate government in Bihar. This means that Kumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state once again, forming a new JD(U) and RJD alliance.

This is not the first time that former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has decided to turn towards RJD for support, and also not the first time that he has ended ties with BJP. In fact, due to his constant change of political support in Bihar, he has been dubbed “paltu ram” by the opposition leaders.

In the midst of the current political crisis in Bihar, here are some of the most viscous attacks made by RJD father-son duo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav against Nitish Kumar in the past, slamming his constant political U-turns over the years.

  • RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had coined the term “Paltu Ram” for Nitish Kumar nearly 9 years ago, due to his constant flip-flops for power in the state, when he broke of his alliance with RJD for BJP.
  • In a tweet posted years ago, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Nitish saanp hai, jaise saanp kaichul chorte hai waise Nitish kaichul chorte hai aur harr do saal mai saanp ki tarah naya chamda dharan kar leta hai. Kisi ko shak?”
  • Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav have also famously used the term “Kursi Kumar” for former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, taking a jibe at the JD(U) leader due to the record number of times he has been the CM of the state.
  • RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is set to be the new Deputy CM of Bihar, also said that Nitish Kumar is running a “circus” and not a government, which is functioning on BJP’s “rehem-o-karam”.
  • Around five years ago, Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Nitish Kumar with his own take on the “Bihar mai bahar hai, Nitish Kumar hai” slogan. Tejashwi had tweeted, “Bihar mai bahar hai, ghotalo ki bharmar hai.”

