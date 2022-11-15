Pallavi Tandon and Parul Sharma won Mrs India International Queen 2022

The biggest beauty pageant for married women, Mrs India International Queen 2022 organised in The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi has been won by remarkable women, Mrs Pallavi Zadkar Tandon and Mrs Parul Sharma. Mrs Pallavi Zadkar Tandon from Mumbai is crowned as the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2022 and received a winning amount of Rs. 1 Lac. Mrs Madhura Somashekar from the United States of America is crowned as Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received a winning amount of Rs. 50000, while Mrs Manasa Dhanalakshmi from Hyderabad is crowned as Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received a winning amount of Rs 25000. Mrs Parul Sharma from Australia is crowned as the winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 and received a winning amount of Rs. 1 Lac. Dr. Snehal Deshpande from Mumbai is crowned as Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received a winning amount of Rs. 50000, while Mrs Aditi Taneja from Gurugram is crowned as Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received winning amount of Rs.25000.

Along with Mrs India International Queen 2022 winning title there were also many subtitle winners: Mrs India Fabulous 2022 won by Mrs. Manjari Vidulkar, Mrs India Fashion Icon 2022 won by Dr. Monica Saini, Mrs India Graceful 2022 won by Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi, Mrs India Inspiring 2022 won by Mrs. Geetha Rajakumar, Mrs India Beautiful Smile 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Mrs India Popularity Queen 2022 & Mrs India Vivacious 2022 won by Dr. Biraj Thakker, Mrs India Diligent 2022 won by Mrs. Deepti Kalra, Mrs India Adorable 2022 won by Mrs. Amruta Damey Bhuse, Mrs India Courageous 2022 won by Mrs. Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay, Mrs India Charismatic 2022 won by Mrs. Malarvizhi Maheshwaran, Mrs India Gorgeous 2022 won by Mrs. Deblina Sarkar, Mrs India Brilliant 2022 won by Mrs. Aditi Taneja, Mrs India Best Rampwalk 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Kumar, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2022 won by Dr. Snehal Deshpande, Mrs India Tenacious 2022 won by Mrs. Vandana Dua, Mrs India Congeniality 2022 won by Mrs. Mamta Mohan Singh, Mrs India Perfectionist 2022 won by Mrs. Parul Sharma, Mrs India Sparkling 2022 won by Mrs. Alta Sharma, Mrs India Charming 2022 won by Mrs. Rekha Chauhan, Mrs India Glamorous 2022 won by Mrs. Saroja Naidu, Mrs India Spectacular 2022 won by Mrs. Leena Agarwal, Mrs India Alluring 2022 won by Mrs. Swathi Lingaraj, Mrs India Exquisite 2022 won by Mrs. Priyanka Jain, Mrs India Renaissance 2022 won Mrs. Pragati Saxena, Mrs India Ravishing 2022 won by Mrs. Sukriti Dhingra, Mrs India Photogenic 2022 won by Mrs. Teena Chandola, Mrs India Talented 2022 won by Mrs. Madhura Somashekar, Mrs India Elegant 2022 won by Mrs. Geena Sandhu, Mrs India Intelligent 2022 won by Dr. Neelu Khurana and Mrs India Sensational 2022 won by Mrs. Kalpana Dua.

Mr. Shie Lobo was the official Fashion Director and choreographer for MIIQ 2022 and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Portraits by Vedant was the Official Photographer and Videographer for Mrs India International Queen 2022. The makeup at the event was sponsored by Rajshree Makeup Studio & Academy. Sensei Ashok Darda took the self-defense training session, Mr. Vipin Gaur from VG Studios was associated as Celebrity Fashion Photographer, also Dr. Zahida Johal, director of ZSmile London sponsored the event along with Kanshi Tv and Kismat Tv from United Kingdom, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Noida, Delhi.

Ms. Neelam Kothari Soni who is a renowned Bollywood Star, and a known face of B-town, crowned the winners of Mrs India International Queen 2022 along with Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen and presented them the winning sash, check and trophies.

Mrs India International Queen 2022 has been a pioneer in empowering women its Motto of “Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You!!!” Massive participation from both the live audience and the internet public contributed to the beauty pageant's success. This is a pageant where all the married ladies participate so that they can continue to fulfill their ambitions after marriage and show off their abilities. Many women from countries, other than India, in addition to those from India, took part in our event.

Mrs Ankita Saroha, its founder and director, shared her experience about MIIQ that it has been a great and successful journey which has given a chance to many women globally for showcasing their talent and skills to the world and thereby realising their own strength and creating their own identity with recognition in society. She also added, “I gained a great deal of respect, love, and recognition in society with my pageant journey and I want to provide that amazing experience to every other women as well. As a result, Mrs India International Queen has won the hearts of many women all over the world by moving forward with a positive approach and a positive mindset.”

By helping countless married women establish their own identities and spreading a message of hope, strength, self-belief and self-love for society, Mrs India International Queen 2022 has changed the game in an effort to create a modern India where women are given opportunities and are respected for their conscious choices.

