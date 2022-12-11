Search icon
Mother molested by cab driver, co-passenger, her baby thrown out on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Palghar: The police are searching for the culprits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

Palghar: The woman is in a hospital.

In a shocking incident, a ten-month-old girl died after she was thrown out of a moving cab in Maharashtra's Palghar district, while her mother was being allegedly molested inside the car by the driver and a co-passenger. The incident took place on Saturday morning.

The woman was also thrown out of the car and is injured, the police said.

The mother and her daughter were returning from Pelhar to Poshere via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. They had hired a shared cab. On the way, the driver and the co-passenger molested the woman. When she resisted, they allegedly threw the baby out of the window of the moving car. She died on the spot.

The woman is in a hospital.

The police are searching for the culprits.

They have not been identified yet.

