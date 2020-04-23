Palghar lynching: CID, Maharashtra police summon NCP leader Kashinath Chaudhary

As the investigation continues in the shocking Palghar mob lynching case, the CID and Maharashtra Police issued a summons for NCP Gram Panchayat member Kashinath Chaudhary to record his statement about his role in the incident.

In one of the videos, Kashinath along with three CPM leaders Vishnu Paatra, Subhash Bhavar, and Dharma Bhavar were seen to be present at the spot when the lynching of the sadhus took place. Some locals too saw Kashinath and the three CPM leaders at the scene of the crime. However, the police still say that Kashinath was taken to the spot by the police in order to control the rampaging mob.

The mob lynching of three men-- Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35), in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 set off a political hailstorm in which the BJP and other parties accused the state government of its ineptitude to take strict action against those who committed the crime.

The shocking incident occurred when three men who were travelling from Mumbai's Kandivali towards Surat in Gujarat in a Ford EcoSport car to attend a funeral on the night of April 16. Their vehicle was stopped by a mob, consisting mostly of 70-80 local villagers, in the Palghar district and the trio was lynched under suspicion that they were thieves and kidnappers. The villagers also attacked the police personnel when they tried to stop the rampaging mob and some policemen also sustained injuries in the incident.

The cops have said that the accused in the mob are all local Adivasis from the Vikramgad Taluka and the Gadchnchale village in the Dahanu Taluka in the district.

Reacting to the Palghar incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said, “The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the two sadhus, one driver and the police personnel on the day of the crime itself. Nobody guilty of this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible.”

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also condemned the incident and said that "it is disturbing especially when we are going through such tough times, otherwise too."